Martinsville firefighters help film movie

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Some Martinsville firefighters are now movie stars.

Over the weekend, firefighters took on roles for a new movie called "The Driver".

Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson said actors from across the country spent three days in Martinsville filming, primarily for the movie's trailer.

Along with working with the fire department, Anderson said, there was also a police chase.

He said the cast and crew may come back to Martinsville to shoot the movie.

He enjoyed seeing the cast and crew of the movie at work.

"We got to work with several of the prop guys, several of the stunt people, and quite a few of the actors," Anderson said. "We used some of the equipment that we use for even some of our fire extinguisher training. So we used some of the burn pans to create some of the fire. Then, they worked their magic to make it look bigger in Hollywood style. So it was very interesting for us."

To learn more about the movie, follow the movie on Twitter or IMDb.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.