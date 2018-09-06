Martinsville game arcade expanding

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A popular Martinsville attraction is expanding.

Uptown Pinball is preparing to open a restaurant.

It will be called Free Play Cafe.

Uptown Pinball owner Mike Haley says he's noticed a lot of people leave downtown Martinsville to get food after they're done at the arcade.

He hopes the new restaurant will get them to stay downtown.

There will be live music at the restaurant on Fridays and Saturdays, free games for people to play at the restaurant and people who eat there will get a discount at the arcade.

"I really believe that people will be passing each other on the sidewalk, going back and forth," Haley said. "They'll be able to come in for dinner, go over and play, come back for dessert, go over and play, listen to the bands play and just have a great time."

The restaurant is expected to open in October.

