Martinsville, Henry County commemorate National Police Week

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - On Wednesday morning, a ceremony was held at Martinsville City Hall commemorating National Police Week, which honors those who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

The ceremony included a prayer, Taps and reading the names of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in Martinsville and Henry County.

"Our community now comes together in a time of grief, mourning with you, the family members here, of the loss of your family members and all of our fallen heroes," Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper said, speaking to the audience.

Martinsville's mayor and the vice chair of the Henry County Board of Supervisors read proclamations, signifying the city and county's recognition of National Police Week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.