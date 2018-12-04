Martinsville-Henry County SPCA facing biggest budget deficit in years

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is in need of money due to an unusually high number of animals needing critical care this year.

According to the shelter's development director, Hunter Jennings, about two dozen critical care cases are budgeted for each year but, as of Tuesday, there had been 38.

The hours the shelter is open are being reduced to save money.

Workers are also trying to raise $10,000 in December to help cover expenses.

Each day, workers will create a post about the shelter on Facebook to help people understand what the shelter does.

"At the end of the year, we always reach this deficit moment. This is probably the lowest we've had in several years, so we are desperately needing this $10,000," Jennings said. "Our operations are not going to stop if we don't get it, but it will help us tremendously."

You can make donations at the shelter or online through the shelter's website.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.