Martinsville-Henry County SPCA helps rescue kitten from drain pipe

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is asking for help for a kitten rescued from a drain pipe.

Pictures of the rescue have been posted to the SPCA's Facebook page.

According to the post, a concerned resident messaged the SPCA on Facebook, saying the kitten was in the pipe and refused to come out.

Volunteers spent several hours Saturday night digging out the pipe to get to the kitten, which has since been named Jesse.

The SPCA is asking for donations to help cover the cost of caring for it.

If you would like to help, you can donate online at www.spcamhc.org or by visiting the shelter at 132 Joseph Martin Highway in Henry County.

Donations must be clearly labeled as being for critical care for Jesse.

