HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is in desperate need of fosters and adopters.

According to the SPCA's Facebook page, the shelter is overwhelmed with puppies and kittens right now.

The shelter says this is the time of year when cats and dogs are having babies.

The biggest concern is that with so many animals, diseases are more likely to spread.

