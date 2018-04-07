Martinsville-Henry County SPCA partners with world's largest mobile pet adoption event tour

Martinsville - Martinsville Henry County SPCA joins North Shore Animal League America’s 2018 Tour For Life, the world’s largest national cooperative life-saving mobile pet adoption event sponsored by Purina.

Highlighted by adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, the event will also feature a rabies clinic and Purina giveaways for all attendees.

From the beginning of March to the end of April, Tour For Life will travel throughout the United States from North to South and East to West in four “shelters on wheels” Mobile Pet Adoption Units helping shelter and rescue groups in 50 cities and towns in 37 states, over 20,000 miles to generate more awareness of their organizations and find homes for the adorable, adoptable animals in their care. To find out more about a Tour For Life stop near you visit animalleague.org.

The adoption event is Saturday, April 7 from 8 AM to 2 PM at the Martinsville SPCA.





