MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Unattended cooking is being blamed for a house fire in Martinsville according to the city's fire chief.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. Monday at 315 Red Oak Street.

The residents and several pets got out safely, but the fire chief said one cat died in the fire.

The home is a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

