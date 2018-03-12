Martinsville inmate dies after collapsing at jail

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A 41-year-old Martinsville City Jail inmate died Sunday morning after a sudden health emergency.

At 11:30 a.m., Willie White was assisted to the jail clinic, collapsed on the examining table and had no pulse, according to the Martinsville City Sheriff's Department.

One deputy began CPR immediately as another deputy prepared the AED.

Crews with Martinsville Fire/EMS arrived before the AED was used and instead used their equipment.

CPR was administered until transported to Martinsville Hospital where efforts were continued.

White died while at the hospital.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.