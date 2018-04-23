Martinsville man, 55, killed in Route 57 crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a 55-year-old Martinsville man on Sunday.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Route 57 in Henry County, close to Route 619.

According to state police, a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling west on Route 57, when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a detached trailer that was illegally parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver, Brian Lane Bates, died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to state police.

