Martinsville man arrested, charged with shooting another man in the head

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 40-year-old Martinsville man is in custody after authorities say he shot another man.

On Monday at about 8:55 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that a person had been shot at 50 Ashley Drive, which is just north of the Martinsville/Henry County line.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, 37-year-old Danial Thomas Brown, who was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville for treatment and later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was shot in the head, but authorities say it was not a life-threatening injury.

Dennis Dewayne Hall entered the victim's home through a window and once inside, he shot the victim, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Hall and Brown have a history of arguments and confrontations, according to a news release.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Martinsville Police Department found Hall at his home, about a mile away from the shooting and took him into custody without incident.

Hall faces charges of malicious wounding, armed burglary during the nighttime, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

All charges are felonies.

Hall is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.



