Martinsville man arrested for wife's murder after reporting her death as suicide, police say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A Martinsville man is facing second-degree murder charges after police say he shot his wife to death.

Officers responded to a reported suicide at 735 Onieda Street. When they arrived, officers found Amber Ives, 25, with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information and evidence collected at the scene and results from the medical examiner's office indicated that Amber Ive's death was not a suicide, according to police.

Further information discovered during the investigation resulted in charges against her husband, 26-year-old David Ives.

David Ives has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in committing a felony, discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm. He is currently being held without bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should reach out to Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331.

