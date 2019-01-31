Martinsville man charged with selling cocaine, marijuana

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A Martinsville man is under arrest as a result of an undercover drug investigation.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office was investigating cocaine dealers, which led deputies to conduct a search warrant at a home in Martinsville alongside state troopers.

During the search, they found a gun, and suspected cocaine and marijuana.

Dominique Andre Richardson, 34, is charged with possession of a schedule II drug with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, and possessing a drug while simultaneously possessing a gun.

All of those charges are felonies.

Richardson is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information should call the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

