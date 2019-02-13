Martinsville man turns himself in after teen shot over drugs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 21-year-old Martinsville man has turned himself in after a teen was shot over drugs.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office has been looking for Joshua Lane Wisener since the shooting on Friday, January 25. A 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen at the BG's Express parking lot in Martinsville and had to be flown to the hospital.

Wisener turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate's Office on Tuesday. He is charged with malicious wounding, robbery, grand larceny of a gun, use of a gun during the commission of a felony, and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.

