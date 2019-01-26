Martinsville man wanted for allegedly shooting 17-year-old after fight over illegal narcotics

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man after they say he shot a 17-year-old over a fight concerning illegal narcotics.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office say they received a call on Friday around 2:23 p.m. for someone that had been shot in the parking lot of BG's Express at 16380 A. L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.

When deputies arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim lying behind the store. The teen was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he had surgery for a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

After further investigation, deputies determined that the shooting was a result of a fight concerning illegal narcotics. Deputies say suspect Joshua Wisener, 21, robbed the teen before running away from the scene.

Wisener is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office and is facing several charges, including malicious wounding, robbery, grand larceny of a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Authorities describe Wisener as a 6-foot tall male, weighing around 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies believe Wisener is armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

