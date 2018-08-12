Martinsville man wanted on malicious wounding charges

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man facing outstanding warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Deputies have identified him as Raykwon Hairston of Martinsville. They believe he is armed with a handgun.

Deputies first began this investigation after the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Center got a call from SOVAH Health Martinsville involving a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man being treated was Alvin Turner of Martinsville. He had to be airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he had surgery for those lower torso wounds.

Deputies talked to Turner while in the emergency room, discovering the shooting happened during a fight between Turner and Hairston.

Anyone having information pertaining to the whereabouts of Raykwon Hairston or this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

