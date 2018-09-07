Martinsville police determine cause of death for man found behind church

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police have determined the cause of death for a man who was found behind a church.

Police responded to Starling Avenue on Thursday afternoon, where they found 43-year-old Martinsville resident Billy Lee McGill lying in the parking lot near Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Officers immediately realized he had died.

Officers did not find any signs of foul play. The evidence suggests that McGill fell off of a retaining wall into the parking lot.

To confirm these findings, a medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.