Martinsville police hold 'Lunch with a Cop'

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police now have a better idea about what's on the minds of the people who live there.

The department held "Lunch with a Cop" at Chic-Fil-A in Martinsville Tuesday afternoon.

Just like Coffee with a Cop events, people could stop by and meet with officers.

This is part of the police department's community policing effort.

It was the second lunch event the department has held.

"We figured, you know, with a lot of our citizens working, we're going to try to do different areas throughout the city. When folks are on lunch, if they want to get with us and talk to us about certain problems, they can do that then. In the morning times, a lot of folks have already went to work, and we just wanted to change it up a little bit," Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said.

The next event had not been scheduled as of Tuesday.

