Martinsville police officer completes K-9 handler training

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - There's a new K-9 handler on the force in Martinsville.

Officer Stephen Brockway has been a police officer for several years, but this is his first time as a K-9 handler.

Chase's previous handler took a different position within the Martinsville Police Department.

Brockway says he's proud to take over so the department doesn't lose Chase.

"The former handler had a good relationship with him and I know it was hard for him to give him up. Obviously, we didn't want to lose the dog, so I was very honored that they backed me as far as choosing me to do it. I just want to do it justice, do the best I can for him."

Chase is one of two K-9 officers the department has.

