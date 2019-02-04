Martinsville police searching for suspect after man shot in the chest

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the chest.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Rivermont Heights Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim is 32-year-old Eric Montequilla Barksdale. He was taken to Sovah Health by Martinsville Fire and EMS and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said that an argument happened between the victim and a 17-year-old male. They went outside and the 17-year-old shot the victim and fled the scene.

