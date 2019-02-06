Martinsville Public Schools needs money to get through remainder of fiscal year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville Public Schools is in need of money to get through the remainder of the current fiscal year.

The fiscal year started July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019.

The school district is asking the city for the money the district had left over and gave back to the city at the end of the previous fiscal year.

That's about $724,000.

About $50,000 has already been given back for a school bus, but now the district wants the rest.

Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley says if the district doesn't get the money, cuts will have to be made.

He doesn't know what would get cut, but says he's not worried.

"I think something reasonable will be worked out. (City Council members have) always worked with us in the past and I have every right to believe that something will be worked out this time," Talley said.

City Council members will discuss the request at their Feb. 26 meeting.

