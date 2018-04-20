Martinsville Speedway announces 1-mile race

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Have you ever wanted to push yourself and see what you're made of? What about partake in a race at one of NASCAR's most iconic tracks?

June 2 will be the first running of the Martinsville Speedway Mile.

Runners will race about two laps around the speedway and finish at the same checker board finish line used for auto races.

The race will be conducted in several categories. There will be “faster” heats for men and women and “moderately paced” heats for men and women, all based on predicted finish times.

There will be a separate race for children under 12 years of age.

Registration is now open and costs $15 through April 22. After that until June 1, it will cost $20 and race day registration will be $25.

Awards will be given for top three overall male/female winners in each category and for top three in male/female age groups.

Speedway stands and infield will be open to spectators, free of charge.

Runners and spectators are encouraged to park in Display Parking lot and enter speedway through Gate 4 or the infield tunnel at Gate 8 near Turn 4.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.