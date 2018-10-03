Martinsville Speedway curb painted pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The tradition of helping raise awareness about breast cancer continues at Martinsville Speedway.

On Wednesday, NASCAR drivers Kasey Kahne and Jamie McMurray took several local breast cancer survivors for some high-speed laps around the famous half-mile track.

Before the edge-of-control thrill rides, the speedway was much calmer as McMurray and Khane joined the survivors in painting a portion of the curb around the track pink.

"I'm a NASCAR fan, a big Dale Earnhardt fan; Dale Earnhardt, Sr. It's kind of exciting to come up and be on the track and then talk about breast cancer," survivor Frank Dalton Sr. said.

Dalton was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and had his last treatment in January.

"I feel like life can start all over again. You're never the same. You're body's never the same, but you look at each day as an inspiration and you keep on trucking."

Kahne and McMurray talked about the opportunity to help the speedway and Chevy drive towards a cure for breast cancer.

The speedway partners with Chevy for the annual curb-painting event.

"It's great to be here again," Kahne said. "I've been part of this a few times. It's great to be up here again, paint the curb, give rides."

"I've gotten to do this, not necessarily at Martinsville, but at Atlanta and Charlotte and it's always fun to see how enthusiastic you (survivors) are; super inspirational to all of us," McMurray said.

"It's just good to see people actually care about the disease and want to talk about it and see what they can do raise awareness and find a cure," Dalton said.

Chevy will also donate to the American Cancer Society $350 per pace lap during the upcoming race at the speedway.

