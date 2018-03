MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Just in time for the NASCAR races next weekend, Martinsville Speedway now has a new main gate.

On Friday afternoon, the speedway unveiled the redesigned gate.

It's covered and has 24 entry points.

According to the speedway, this will make security checks faster and lines shorter.

There will also be an open area with seating just inside the gate for people to meet up before heading into the stands.

