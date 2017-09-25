Martinsville Speedway president shares thoughts on national anthem comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said he agrees with the comments made over the weekend by both Richard Childress and Richard Petty regarding national anthem protests.

Campbell says NASCAR is about as American as it gets and those comments reflect that.

Over the weekend, NASCAR legends and team owners Richard Petty and Richard Childress said they would fire any of their employees who protested like so many NFL players did Sunday.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell supports Petty and Childress's comments.

"There are several things that we do in NASCAR before a race. We pray, we do the National Anthem and everybody's respectful to the flag, to our nation, and I think that's the way it ought to be," Campbell said.

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted his response to Petty and Childress's comments.

He commended them and praised the sport.

"I read what he said and that's true and that's getting back to my point," Campbell said. "I think NASCAR fans are the most Americana that it gets."

Just down the road from the speedway at Clarence's Steak & Seafood, owner and race fan Allen Pickurel is keeping an open mind about the issue.

"I definitely think you have the right to protest as long as it's a peaceful manner. But then again, too, if they own the company and they don't want you to do it then that's their decision," Pickurel said.

To further emphasize his belief that NASCAR is about as American as it gets, Campbell referenced the Valley Star Credit Union 300, which was held at the Speedway over the weekend.

He said during the National Anthem, those in the stands could hear a pin drop.

No one moved, no one said anything, and everyone respected the flag, he said.

