Martinsville Speedway to host NASCAR Cup Series night race in 2020

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville Speedway is set to host a NASCAR Cup Series race under the lights for the first time in its more than 70-year history.

The race is scheduled for the night of Saturday, May 9.

“This is a very exciting day for Martinsville Speedway,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a release Tuesday. “It’s a question we’ve gotten from fans literally every day since we installed the lights and we are now able to say, ‘May 9, 2020.’ So, this is a very exciting day for everyone involved.”

That's not the only thing changing at the Speedway.

The Fall Cup race, which is set for November 1, will see some big changes -- becoming the penultimate race in the NASCAR playoffs, determining who gets the final spots in the championship race.

“We are going to move to one of the most important races on the schedule, setting up the Cup Series finale,” Campbell said. “Recent history has shown us that drivers will do whatever it takes to secure a spot in the championship race, and now the urgency and intensity will go to another level, as it’s the last shot for teams to have a chance at the championship.”

Tickets for the 2020 racing season can be reserved by calling 877-RACE-TIX

