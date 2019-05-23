Martinsville Speedway will soon be owned by NASCAR

RIDGEWAY, Va. - The "Half Mile of Mayhem" will soon be under NASCAR's full control.

NASCAR announced it will buy International Speedway Corporation, which owns Martinsville Speedway and 11 other tracks including Daytona and Talladega, for $2 billion.

The two entities are already very closely intertwined: NASCAR is owned by the France family and the same family not only runs ISC, but holds a large share of its stock. This purchase will privatize the tracks under NASCAR, which will give the racing organization greater control over race schedules.

Beth Stinnett, of Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development, hopes the move is an indicator of how important Martinsville Speedway is to NASCAR.

"Martinsville Speedway is truly unique. It's special," Stinnett said. "The fans, the drivers and NASCAR themselves see the value and importance of Martinsville Speedway to the sport."

The purchase also affects the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, which is also owned by ISC.

