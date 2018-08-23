Martinsville superintendent 'elated' with district's latest SOL results

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville's superintendent said he is elated with the latest round of SOL numbers for the school district.

There was some improvement "across the board" superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley said.

That is expected to help the district with accreditation.

It has been six years since all the schools were accredited.

"Preliminary scores indicate we're going to have several schools accredited," Talley said. "We're really excited. More exciting news to come next month."

In Henry County, every school exceeded the state SOL pass rate in reading, writing, math, history and science.

"In continually reviewing what is best for students and the importance of preparing the whole child for the future, our staff regularly analyzes a wide variety of data. The SOL test is one of many data points of importance that we review as we work with our teachers to support students in growing and succeeding. We know that the benefits of the hard work our teachers and students put forth each day truly is inspiring our learners to positively impact the future," Henry County interim superintendent Sandy Strayer said in a statement.

Pittsylvania County Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones said that while Pittsylvania County's numbers didn't change much from the previous year, and all schools are fully accredited, he is concerned about the district's seventh-grade math and eighth-grade writing results.

He said schools across the state are struggling in those areas.

Halifax County Superintendent Dr. Mark Lineburg said he couldn't be more pleased with Halifax County's results.

He is especially proud of the improvements in reading and math and the anticipated eight out of nine schools being accredited.

Only four schools were accredited the year before.

