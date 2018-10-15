Martinsville to provide daily brush collection to help with Hurricane Michael cleanup

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville officials say the city will be doing daily brush collection throughout the upcoming week to help residents with cleanup after Hurricane Michael.

City crews will pick up brush and small tree limbs no bigger than 4 inches in diameter.

Limbs and brush should be cut into sections no longer than 8 feet and stacked behind the curb or ditch line.

Officials say that this service is not intended to include stumps or entire trees cut by individuals or contractors, and is for city residents only.

Any items not accepted as a part of this pickup can be taken to the First Piedmont Transfer Station located at 225 Arden Circle off Clearview Drive.

Anyone with questions regarding pickup is asked to call the Martinsville Public Works office at 276-403-5154.

