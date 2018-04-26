Martinsville woman sentenced in animal cruelty case

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Winnie and Dash, two extremely emaciated pit bull puppies, were brought to the SPCA last summer by Kayla Dalton and her boyfriend.

The couple said the dogs were found at a local landfill, but investigators later determined that was a lie.

The SPCA spent more than $2,500 caring for the dogs until they were adopted into permanent homes.

In court Thursday, Dalton entered a no contest plea to her two misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and the judge found her guilty.

"I agree that the judge did what he could with what was presented, but there's no excuse for cruelty," Martinsville Henry County SPCA executive director Nicole Harris said.

Dalton said she and her boyfriend bought the dogs early in 2017, then broke up a short time later.

Dalton was left to care for the dogs along with her 5-year-old son.

The commonwealth argued that the dogs were too much for Dalton, so she put them in a crate and stopped caring for them.

Dalton's attorney argued that Dalton made every possible effort to get the dogs to eat, but they simply wouldn't.

That's why they were emaciated.

The judge didn't buy that.

"Most animals are chow hounds and they look at the food that you give them as a form of affection, so I doubt that you would try (to feed them) eggs, chicken, different kinds of dog food and the animals would not respond at all," SPCA board member Leslie Hervey said.

"We hope that she has learned her lesson and will reach out way earlier," Harris said.

Dalton admitted Thursday that she should've taken the dogs to the SPCA sooner, but said lack of transportation and her boyfriend's desire to keep the dogs kept her from doing so.

"Winnie and Dash, what they suffered, we hope will defer any other animal from going through that abuse in the future," Harris said. "If (nothing) else, just having individuals think about ownership before they jump into a decision of getting a puppy, getting a kitten, and not having a plan of care."

She was fined, ordered to pay restitution to the SPCA, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with all time suspended provided she is on good behavior for a year.

She also gets to keep her three cats, a decision that does not sit well with the SPCA.

"I'm very concerned about the three cats that she still has, but I'm just glad there's justice for these two dogs," Hervey said.

"I think (this case) will definitely impact our SPCA, our volunteer base, our community for years and years to come," Harris said.

The judge said because Dalton is now under a microscope, he would allow her to keep the cats but also said that she cannot have any more pets.

After the trial, 10 News asked Dalton's attorney for an interview with he or Dalton, but he declined.

