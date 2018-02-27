Martinsville woman wins $750,000 playing Virginia Lottery

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A stop on the way to a basketball game proved to be quite the investment for a Martinsville woman.

Jamiee Hairston stopped at the Fast Stop on East Church Street in Martinsville for a drink when she decided to buy a scratcher ticket.

She bought a $32,000,000 Cash Payout ticket from the Virginia Lottery and while sitting in her car in the parking lot, she scratched the ticket to reveal the $750,000 top prize.

“I just threw the ticket down on the floor because I didn’t believe it,” she said.

Hairston works in the health care industry and says she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

The $32,000,000 Cash Payout game features prizes ranging from $10 to $750,000.

Hairston is the first person to claim the top prize, which means three $750,000 prizes remain unclaimed in this game.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,162,800. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.4.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.