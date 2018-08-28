Martinsville YMCA to take over city's parks and rec services

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Martinsville's YMCA is taking over the city's parks and recreation services.

City council members are expected to approve the agreement at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The city will pay the Y $50,000 a year.

This year is the exception.

The cost will be pro-rated since the takeover won't start until September.

The city will still be responsible for maintaining the parks.

Martinsvilel YMCA CEO Brad Kinkema said the move is being made because the parks and recreation director is leaving.

"If residents are worried that we're going to stop doing all the programming that they've seen, part of our commitment to the city is to continue those programs and only expand them," Kinkema said. "We've agreed to keep a similar fee structure, at least right away."

Either side can choose to end the agreement each year as long as 90 days notice is given.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.