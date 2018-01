SOUTH BOSTON, Va. - South Boston police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the call at the Apple Market on Seymour Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a man wearing a ski mask entered the store and pointed a gun at an employee. He then ran off with cash.

Anyone with information should call the South Boston Police Department 434-575-4273 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

