Medical device for lifting obese patients wins 5th annual Idea Fest in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A medical device designed to help Emergency Medical Technicians won the 5th annual Idea Fest competition in Danville.

Cascade Rapid Response designs products to help first responders.

During Thursday's competition, company representatives pitched their idea for a device that will allow EMTs to easily lift obese patients without having to call in extra personnel for help.

The company won $5,000 from the Launch Place.

The Launch Place is a nonprofit in Danville that helps start-up companies get funding and grow.

Second place went to Ventri Health for its idea for a product that will make using feeding tubes easier.

The product will clean the tubes and filter the patient's food at the same time.

According to the company, 45 percent of feeding tubes clog over their lifetime and are expensive to clean or replace.

The company won $3,000.

Efficient Innovations, LLC won third place for patio doors that both slide and swing open.

The company won $1,500.

The fourth and final winner, which was chosen by the audience, was SaniBrands.

SaniBrands representatives pitched their idea for a chemical designed to disinfect items such as toothbrushes, dentures, removable braces and mouth guards in just three seconds.

The company won $500.

All winners also won 25 hours of business and investment consulting from the Launch Place.

In all, 20 finalists out of 123 people or groups who submitted their idea for the competition pitched their idea to a panel of business executives Thursday.

"Pitches ranging from customer goods to medical devices to educational technology. It's a good cross section of ideas," the Launch Place CEO Eva Doss said.

The 123 ideas submitted this year was the most in the competition's five year history.

