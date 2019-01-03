Meeting to be held on expanding Danville's Riverwalk Trail into neighborhoods

DANVILLE, Va. - Expanding Danville's Riverwalk Trail into neighborhoods is the focus of a public input meeting being held Friday.

The city's parks and recreation department wants to expand the trail into neighborhoods so it can be used as an alternative form of transportation to help people access things like food and health care.

This is part of the update to the department's master plan.

It was last updated in 2011.

"The goal of this revision was a 5-10-year plan, depending on the ease of construction and things like that," Danville Parks and Recreation facilities and services planner Emily Ragsdale said.

"So we're hoping (to expand into) at least a couple neighborhoods, but that will depend on how far away those neighborhoods are from the trail."

She said expanding the trail into neighborhoods may mean expanding trail access as opposed to bringing the trail itself directly into neighborhoods.

"It could be expansion of the sidewalk system and bike lanes in order to connect neighborhoods to the trail and give them easier access," Ragsdale explained.

Friday's meeting runs from 3- 7 p.m. at the Pepsi building downtown.

