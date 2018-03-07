Mega Bounce owner charged with rape, abduction

DANVILLE, Va. - The owner of an indoor playground in Danville is charged with abducting and raping a woman.

Donald Layne is charged in the incident that allegedly happened Thursday.

Layne owns Mega Bounce on Riverside Drive, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

According to arrest warrants, a woman told police that she got a call from Layne asking her to come to the business. She alleges that he then took her cellphone, forced her into a back room, and grabbed her by the throat. She says he had a weapon, though the arrest warrant did not state what kind. She says he made threats of violence and raped her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

