Middle school girl charged after bomb threat at Henry County school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A middle school girl is now at a detention facility after being charged with making a bomb threat on Wednesday.

At 8:20 a.m., a threatening message was discovered at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and school officials worked together to make sure students and staff were safe.



Law enforcement officers and K-9s from multiple agencies worked together to clear the school.

Through the course of the investigation, a female student was developed as a suspect through the use of cameras in the school and witness statements.

She later confessed that the threat was a hoax and there was never any danger to anyone.

The suspect has been charged with threats to bomb or burn and is incarcerated at W. W. Moore jR. Detention Home.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

