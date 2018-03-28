Millenials needed as actors, actresses for promotional video for Martinsville, Henry County

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Calling all millennials -- your acting services are requested.

Millennials are wanted to star in a video to help promote tourism in Martinsville and Henry County.

According to Martinsville-Henry County Tourism Association assistant director Beth Stennett, millennials are anyone born between 1980 and 2000.

The association and the state tourism corporation are putting the video together.

It’s part of a grant 167 localities across the state recently received to promote their areas.

Shooting will take place at various locations and is scheduled for April 21.

“These are going to be non-speaking roles. More action scenes (will be shot), showing the different types of experiences that we're trying to promote. There will be some footage at Philpot Lake, so there will be some kayaking, boating,” Stennet said.

The annual Rooster Walk music festival will also be highlighted in the video.

If you're interested in being in the video, email your contact information and a photo to tourism@yesmartinsville.com.

