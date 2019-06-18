Minivan crashes into utility pole and flips, killing Roanoke woman

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A 30-year-old Roanoke woman has died after crashing into a utility pole.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday on Old Sand Road in Henry County near Martin Road.

According to state police, a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was heading east when it ran off the road, hit a utility pole, and flipped.

The driver, Cory W. Hampton, 42, of Ridgeway, was taken to the hospital. His passenger, Jessica N. McConnell, died at the scene.

Neither of them was wearing a seatbelt.

State police believe that speed factored in this crash. It remains under investigation.

