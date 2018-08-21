Miss PHCC competition suspended due to Miss America controversy

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - In light of recent national controversy, organizers of a Southside scholarship competition announced Tuesday that they have suspended the competition.

Miss Patrick Henry Community College scholarship competition organizers announced the suspension as a result of controversy surrounding the Miss America Organization.

"Given the surrounding negativity and seriousness of allegations regarding the Miss America Organization, we feel that it is best that we distance ourselves from the parent organization at this time," read a statement from the college.

The controversy kicked into high gear when reigning Miss America, Cara Mund, released a letter claiming Gretchen Carlson, chairwoman of the Miss America organization, "silenced ... reduced, marginalized ... and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America ... on a daily basis."

This resulted in 19 former Miss Americas calling for Carlson's resignation.

This isn't the first time Carlson has fallen into bad graces. She received a great deal of criticism when she announced the cancelation of the swimsuit competition.

Miss PHCC competition officials say the suspension will last only until the controversy is resolved.

