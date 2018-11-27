Missing 35-year-old Pittsylvania County woman found safe

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Sherrie Rogers was found Tuesday morning. She is safe.

The sheriff's office did not immediately provide further details.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 35-year-old woman they say was last seen Friday.

Sherrie Rogers was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Monday, and was last seen by family members on Friday.

Rogers is described as a woman weighing around 111 pounds and about 5 feet six inches tall with blonde hair, blue eyes and facial piercings.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 434-432-7931.

