Missing girl believed to be in Danville area

DANVILLE, Va. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Charlottesville Police Department are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Authorities recently learned that Ketasha Fuller, who has been missing since Feb. 18, could be the Danville area.

The Charlottesville native is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone who as seen Ketasha or may have information about her disappearance is asked to contact the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Charlottesville Police Department 434-970-3280.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.