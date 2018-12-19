Money from FEMA for Tropical Storm Michael could take year for Danville to receive

DANVILLE, Va. - It could be a year before Danville sees any money from the federal government for damage caused by Tropical Storm Michael.

As we reported Tuesday, Danville is one of more than two dozen localities in Virginia that have just been approved to receive money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The money will be used to cover the cost of projects like repairing bridges and streets.

FEMA representatives will have to review the city's request of about $6.5 million and then decide how much money the city will get.

"Usually, it's in the 75 to 80 percent range of what is validated and verified," Danville Fire Chief and interim emergency management coordinator David Eagle said. "They'll come in and actually look at invoices, look at paperwork, look at time sheets, look at all these different things."

He said the process of trying to get money to recover from Michael has been a learning experience.

"It's been quite a number of years since we've seen a federal declaration and had this much damage resulting from a storm. So, it has been a learning process for everyone," he explained.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is helping home and business owners impacted by the storm.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.