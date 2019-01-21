Morning fire in Danville started by discarded smoking materials, authorities say

DANVILLE, Va. - Crews responded to a Monday morning fire in Danville, according to city officials.

Authorities say when crews arrived on the scene at 423 Melrose Drive just before 10 a.m. Monday, smoke and flames were coming from the attached garage.

There was no one inside the two-story residential structure at the time of the fire, and crews say it appeared to be under renovation.

Crews were able to keep the fire in the garage, while the rest of the structure received smoke and heat damage.

The fire marshall's office determined that the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

No injuries were reported, and damage to the structure was moderate.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.