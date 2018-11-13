Motion filed to consolidate Virginia opioid lawsuits

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - All of the opioid lawsuits filed by Virginia cities and counties could be heard in one court.

According to the law firm representing Martinsville, the city has filed a motion asking the Virginia Supreme Court to appoint a panel of state circuit court judges who will decide if all of the lawsuits will be heard in one court, or in the city or county where they were filed.

As 10 News has reported, 11 cities and counties have filed lawsuits against dozens of opioid producers, distributors and pharmacy benefit managers in an effort to get reimbursed for the money that has been spent to combat the opiod epidemic.

