Motorcyclist dies as Ducati crashes in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A 30-year-old Danville man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Pittsylvania County.

The crash happened on Route 869, 2/10 of a mile south of Route 876, at 10:45 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

A 2014 Ducati Panigale was traveling south on Route 869 when police say it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, Shawn Levi Peterson, was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.



