Murder trial to begin after Danville man shot in head

DANVILLE, Va. - A murder trial is set to begin Monday morning for two men who are charged with killing a man in Danville.

Dashaun Trent and Tredarius Keene are accused of killing Antwan Tucker, Jr. in December 2017 and are facing first-degree murder charges. Tucker, a 25-year-old Danville resident, died in the hospital after being shot in the head.

K'Darius West was also charged in the case. He pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

