NASCAR driver talks driving safety with Magna Vista students

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Talking to kids about being safe behind the wheel: That's what NASCAR truck series driver Myatt Snider did at Magna Vista High School Thursday morning.

He talked about the importance of not drinking and driving and not texting and driving.

He says he feels like his message is something the students can relate to and he believes he got his message across.

"I'm not too far removed from high school myself, so it's something that's relatable, right? To get that point across and to help them learn that it's not that great to be on your phone while driving, I think it's important," Sinder said.

He also talked to students about his racing career and answered questions.

