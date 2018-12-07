NASCAR legend, Danville native Wendell Scott to be honored in Danville Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. - Saturday is Wendell O. Scott Sr. Day in Danville.

Scott was a Danville native and the first African-American NASCAR driver.

State and local leaders will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

At the ceremony, they will officially dedicate a portion of the Danville Expressway to Scott.

A sign that reads "Wendell O. Scott, Sr. Memorial Highway" has already been placed along the portion of the expressway.

On Saturday evening, the Wendell Scott Foundation Legacy Gala will celebrate Scott's life and legacy and the 55th anniversary of his first NASCAR win.

