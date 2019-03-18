NASCAR's Preece, Buescher to sign autographs at Kroger ahead of STP 500

LEFT: Ryan Preece, driver of the #8 Velveeta Shells and Cheese Chevrolet, at qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway on March 16, 2019 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) RIGHT: Chris…

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Don't miss your chance to meet two NASCAR driver before Sunday's STP 500 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Drivers Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher will be at the Martinsville Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard to sign autographs from 5:30-6 p.m. Friday.

“Martinsville Speedway is a track that’s circled on my calendar as one that I’m really looking forward to. I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to meet with our fans and hopefully gain some new ones before we even hit the track for the race,” said Preece.

The two are also helping with an event that will benefit the food pantry of the First United Methodist Church in Martinsville.

Representatives from the church will be at the Kroger for a shopping competition, which will take place from 6-6:30 p.m.

Participants will have five minutes to fill their shopping carts with needed items that will go directly back to the church’s food pantry along with a gift card that can be used throughout the year as a part of Kroger’s ongoing efforts to support the fight against hunger in the Martinsville community.

Preece and Buescher will assist with the shopping and the bagging of the groceries.

“This event was a blast last year, and I’m really excited to get my rookie teammate involved and have some fun, all the while raising money for a great organization,” said Buescher.

